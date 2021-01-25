Another Safford resident has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll to 64 since last March.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the victim was in the 55-64 age range.
As of Monday, 1,899 Graham County residents are still sick after having been diagnosed with the virus. A total of 4,833 residents have caught the illness.
The county's positivity rate was 27% as of Jan. 3, the latest state figures available.
The county health department will be partnering with ASU and the National Guard to provide another Saliva Based Testing Blitz. Here are the details:
When: Friday 1/29 (7am-1pm)
Where: Graham County Fairgrounds
Who: Open to everyone!
Follow these easy steps to pre-register:
2) Log in / Create an Account
3) Enter site code: SALIVATEST
4) Choose “Graham County Fairgrounds” as Testing Site
5) Choose a time that works best for you.
Remember not to eat, drink or smoke for at least 30 minutes before your appointment.