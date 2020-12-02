Sixteen more Greenlee County and 14 more Graham County residents have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 142 and 993, respectively.
There have been three deaths in Greenlee County and 36 in Graham County that were virus-related. Since the start of the pandemic, Greenlee County has seen 262 total cases and Graham County has seen 2,256.
Of the 14 new patients in Graham County, 10 live in Safford, two in Pima and one in Thatcher. The last patient is a San Carlos Apache tribal member. All of them were 44 or younger.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center's Ryan Rapier said there were 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,699 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Of those 642 were in intensive care and 386 were on ventilators. Ten percent of ICU beds remained available in the state Tuesday and 13 percent of inpatient beds.
The state reported 3,840 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total up to 340,979 total. There have been 6,739 deaths; 52 of them were reported Wednesday.
Nearly 13.5 million Americans have caught the virus and 267,302 have died, 10,288 in the last week.
Graham County's mask mandate went into effect Nov. 26.