The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 97 new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday morning and 3,257 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 221 cases, Greenlee County 38 and Cochise County 1,131.
Fifty-one of Graham County's patients have recovered and four have died. Twelve of Greenlee's patients have recovered and one has died. In Cochise County, 657 have recovered and 27 have died.
More than 131,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Arizona and 2,434 people have died.
More than 936,000 have been tested for the virus and 12 percent have tested positive.
On Tuesday, 3,493 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 929 of them were in intensive care. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators was 671.
Ten percent of the state's ICU beds were available on Tuesday; 48 percent of the ventilators were available.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 59,000 new cases and 351 new deaths Tuesday. The U.S. has documented more than 3.3 million cases since the start of the pandemic and 135,235 deaths.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.