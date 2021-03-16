The Graham County Health Department announced Tuesday that beginning Monday anyone 18 years of age and older and a Graham County resident will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who would like a COVID-19 vaccination may contact their primary care physician or schedule an appointment at www.graham.az.gov with the health department.
The Graham County Health Department Vaccination Center is located at 627 W. Main Street in Safford.
As of Tuesday, 185 Graham County residents were still sick with the virus, including 12 patients who were just diagnosed.
Seventy-seven out of the 5,343 residents who have caught COVID-19 have died since last March.
During a Monday clinic, 170 people received the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, said Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director.
Overall, 8,720 vaccines have been administered in Graham County and 3,485 residents are fully vaccinated so far, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Just under 23% of Arizonans have been vaccinated thus far.
As of Tuesday morning, 833,878 Arizonans have caught the virus and 16,574 have died while battling it.