The last two days have seen an increase of 142 COVID-19 cases in Graham County and nine in Greenlee County.
According to the health departments of both counties, there are 1,107 Graham County residents and 146 Greenlee County residents currently battling the virus.
Of the 142 new patients, 113 live in Safford, 12 in Thatcher, 10 in Pima, four in Solomon and three are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe.
Over the last two days another 18,943 Arizonans have been diagnosed with the virus and 197 residents have died.
On Jan. 1, there were 4,484 Arizonans with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 1,074 were in ICU and 761 were on ventilators. Seven percent of ICU beds and inpatient beds were available as of Friday.