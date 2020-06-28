The State of Arizona is again reporting more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19. On Saturday, the state reported 3,591 new cases; this morning the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,858 new patients.
Since the start of the pandemic, 73,908 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 1,588 have died.
The state has confirmed 85 cases in Graham County, 18 in Greenlee County and 561 in Cochise County.
As of today, more than 674,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 9.6 percent have tested positive. Roughly 18,000 new tests were reported today.
On Saturday, 2,691 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 666 of them were in ICU and 475 of them were on ventilators. Thirteen percent of ICU beds were available for use Saturday and 56 percent of ventilators were available.
Two hundred sixty-seven COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Saturday.
According to Cochise County, 244 of their patients have recovered. In Graham County that number is 33 and in Greenlee County it's seven.
The Centers for Disease Control announced 44,602 new cases nationwide and 651 news deaths Saturday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now over 2.4 million. The number of people who have died is 124,976.