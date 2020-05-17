According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 13,937. That number was 13,631 on Saturday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is now 20. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 46 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 46 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, eight required hospitalization and three spent time in the ICU. The website indicates 38 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 680. On Saturday it was 679.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 203,006. On Saturday, that number was 194,504. The percentage that have tested positive is 6.1 percent.
The CDC is reporting 22,977 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,435,098. The agency is also reporting 1,325 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 87,315.