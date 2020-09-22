Four more people were diagnosed with Graham County COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's overall number of cases up to 797. Graham County health officials are still waiting for the results of the 170 people who were tested on Saturday.
Of the 797 patients, 653 have recovered and 24 have died. The county's positivity rate is now at 8.4 percent.
The State of Arizona reported 595 cases Tuesday and 20 deaths. The statewide total now stands at 214,846 cases and 5,498 deaths. The state's positivity rate is 10.7 percent.
As of Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control was reporting 6,825,697 cases and 288,027 of those were diagnosed within the last week. There have been 199,462 COVID-19 related deaths.
If you'd like to participate in free COVID-19 saliva-testing, Graham County is sponsoring another free testing blitz Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Graham County Fairgrounds from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Schedule an appointment:
Online registration is strongly encouraged, but walk-ins (drive-ins) will still be accepted.
• Register for appointment with your cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.
• Log in: https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com/
• Agency code: SALIVATEST
• Once logged-in to the portal, click on “Appointments” to request an available appointment time
• Arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment.
• If you have any scheduling issues, please email COVID19info@asu.edu.
Important guidelines
• You must wear a protective face covering - either cloth or surgical mask.
• Bring the QR code you receive after scheduling your test appointment.
• 30 minutes before your appointment, rinse your mouth with plain water for 20-30 seconds and then spit the water out.
• Do not eat, drink (even water), smoke, vape, or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to your appointment time (any of these factors may cause an invalid test and/or your test may be rejected by clinical personnel at site collection). Tip: Staying well hydrated by drinking water the day before and up to 30 minutes prior to your test will speed your saliva collection process.
• Results will be available via the portal approximately 48 hours from your testing time.
Individuals will be available at the COVID-19 testing site to address questions you have pertaining to the sample collection process.
Remember, you don't have to have symptoms to be tested.
If you have questions, please contact the Graham County Health Department at 428-0110.