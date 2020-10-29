Graham County is now up to 352 active cases of COVID-19 after 12 more residents were diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.
According to the Graham County Health Department, seven of the patients are San Carlos Apache tribal members, three live in Safford and the other two live in Thatcher and Pima.
Six of the new patients are in the 20-44 age range and five are younger than 20.
The county’s positivity rate is now 18.2 percent, compared to the state’s 9.7 percent.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,197 Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 28 have died.
Greenlee County is holding steady with 41 active cases. The county has recorded 103 cases since March and two deaths.
The state health department announced 1,315 new cases and 13 deaths Thursday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 72,183 new cases and 901 deaths Thursday. Since Jan. 21, 8,752,794 Americans have caught the virus and 225,985 have died.