Greenlee County has lost another Morenci resident to COVID-19.
According to the Greenlee County Health Department, the patient was in their 60s and they are the county's ninth virus-related victim. Four of the victims lived in the Duncan area, two in the Morenci area and three were from Clifton.
The county also reported Wednesday evening another new case. Since the start of the pandemic, 551 people have tested positive in Greenlee County and 48 of them are still ill.
The Arizona Department of Health Services, reported 1,143 new cases Thursday morning and 213 additional deaths. Overall, 802,198 Arizonans have caught the virus and 15,276 have died.
So far this season, 849 people have caught the flu, nine in Graham County and one in Greenlee County. The five-year statewide average is 14,607, according to ADHS.