Graham County has lost another resident with COVID-19. A Safford resident over the age of 65 became the 39th patient to succumb to the virus.
Thirty-five more Graham County residents have contracted COVID-19, bringing to 1,033 the number of patients currently fighting the illness.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 14 of the new patients live in Safford, nine in Thatcher and five in Pima. Seven of the patients are San Carlos Apache tribal members.
From Dec. 3 through Dec. 10, 191 residents caught the virus. There ages are:
- 20-44: 83
- 45-54: 33
- 55-64: 27
- 65 and older: 25
- Children: 23