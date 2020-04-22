Individuals from Farmers Insurance, Safford Rotary Club, Americorps, Graham County Health Department and the University of Arizona/Graham County Cooperative Extension program came together Tuesday at the Home Depot parking lot to distribute food.
On the third Tuesday of every month, produce from farmers around the state is distributed. Excess produce from farms, gardens, markets and grocers is provided to individuals within the community every month in a process called gleaning. Approximately 200 cars went through the drive-thru process Wednesday, a definite increase over past months and definitely due to the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic, said Rosa Contreras with the health department.
In order to enroll, individuals can contact Contreras by e-mail at rcontreras@graham.az.gov or at 1-928-792-5368