According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 3,212 new COVID-19 patients have been identified and 68 additional people with the virus have died.
As of Friday morning, the total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Arizona is 174,010 and the number who have died is 3,694.
Graham County has diagnosed 465 residents with the virus, 108 have recovered and nine have died. Fifty-five Greenlee County residents have contracted the virus, 22 have recovered and two have died.
Cochise County is up to 1,503 cases, 48 people have died and 1,084 have recovered.
Graham County announced Thursday night a Safford resident over the age of 65 had become the county's ninth victim, but no more information is being released to protect the privacy of the victim's family.
As of Thursday, 2,302 people with the virus were in the hospital, 719 of them were in ICU and 505 were on ventilators. The day prior, those numbers were 2,348, 758 and 531, respectively.
Over 1.1 million people in Arizona have been tested, 12.6 percent have been positive.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 1,417 more deaths Thursday and nearly 66,000 more cases of COVID-19. The total nationwide is now 4.4 million with 150,283 deaths.