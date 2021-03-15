Not only are the number of people being vaccinated increasing, but Greenlee County hasn't had a resident contract COVID-19 since March 5 and Graham County's numbers continue to drop as well.
Only 12 Graham County residents caught the virus March 9-March 15, according to the county health department.
In other good news, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arizona hospitals is the lowest it has been since mid-October and before that, late April 2020.
As of Sunday, 716 Arizonans were hospitalized with the virus and only 210 of them were in ICU.
As of Monday, 988,326 Arizonans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of those 3,350 were Graham County residents and 2,616 were Greenlee County residents, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The total percentage of people vaccinated in Greenlee County is just below 35%, whereas in Graham County that percentage is 13.6%. Statewide that number is just over 22%, according to ADHS.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 107 million vaccines have been administered.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said Graham County's vaccination low vaccination percentage can be attributed to several things.
The county has a number of residents who are hesitant to get the vaccine, but also the county doesn't use up its entire allotment of vaccine weekly because it purposely holds back some to ensure it doesn't run out, Douglas said.
There have been three times where the county hasn't received its allotment of vaccine, but because the county had some reserved it didn't have to cancel appointments, Douglas said.
In addition, whenever the state changes the rules as to who gets the vaccine it causes delays, Douglas said.
Because the county's one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic was scheduled for March 15, Douglas said he expected the county's vaccination percentage to increase.