During the first part of November, kids were far outpacing seniors when it came to getting COVID-19 in Graham County, but the pendulum may be swinging the other way.
According to the Graham County Health Department, from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, 58 kids contracted COVID-19 compared to only 28 seniors. However, seniors began closing that gap Nov. 12 to Nov. 21. Statistics show during that time period, 64 kids caught the virus compared to 50 people 65-plus.
On Sunday, seniors passed the number of children when it came to diagnoses, a rare occurrence this month. Seven people 65 plus were diagnosed compared to three children.
If the trend continues, it would be cause for concern among health officials because the mortality rate among seniors and people with underlying health conditions is much higher than in younger, healthier people.
Those 20-44 continue to get sick much more frequently. Eight hundred and fifteen have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March, 273 of them from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22.
The health department reported a total of 31 new cases Sunday. Sixteen patients live in Safford, 10 in Thatcher and two in Pima. Three are San Carlos Apache tribal members.
There are 818 Graham County residents currently battling the virus. Thirty-three have died and 1,053 have recovered.
Eighty-seven Greenlee County residents are currently ill with the virus; nine were diagnosed Saturday. Two residents have died and 91 have recovered.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 4,331 new cases have been added to the total, bringing it to 299,665. Seven more people have died.
As of Saturday, nearly 2,000 Arizonans were in the hospital with COVID-19. The highest number of hospitalized patients was 3,485 on July 10. That number had fallen as low as 468 on Sept. 27.
On Saturday, 438 people with COVID-19 were in ICU. The highest number of ICU patients was 970 on July 13. That number had fallen as low as 114 on Sept. 22.
The number of people on ventilators is on the rise as well. On July 16, 687 people were on ventilators and that number fell as low as 47 on Sept. 21. As of Saturday, that number was 256.
More than 12 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 255,076 have died.