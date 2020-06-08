The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday that the state has now recorded 27,678 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 789 new cases. There have been 1,047 deaths.
According to the state, Graham County has documented 41 cases and Greenlee County 10.
Two Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died, but both had underlying health conditions. The majority of those diagnosed prior to May 25 have recovered.
One patient has died in Greenlee County and two have recovered. Four Greenlee County residents are waiting for their test results.
The state reported Monday 149 Cochise County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. According to county officials, as of Sunday, five have died and 59 patients have been released from isolation. Thirteen of the patients were hospitalized at some point, six of them have been in ICU.
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 29,214 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 1,920,904. It also reported 709 new deaths, bringing that total to 109,901.