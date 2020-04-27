According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 6,716 . That number was 6,526 Sunday.
The number of positive cases in Graham County is nine. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 36 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department of the 36 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 18 have been released from isolation.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is still 275. The rate of fatalities, per 100,000 population is 3.83.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was April 11. Sixteen people died that day. On April 23, five people died. One person died on April 24.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 66,543. On Sunday that number was 64,811. The percentage that have tested positive is 9 percent.
According to the latest CDC numbers, labs had confirmed 895,766 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. That number was 865,585 Saturday. The CDC is also reporting 50,439 have died of the virus. That number was 48,816.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died. The latter is 0.14 percent of the total.