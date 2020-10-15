The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the State of Arizona jumped by 1,113 Thursday morning. The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported 17 deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has documented 228,748 COVID-19 cases and 5,789 deaths.
The number of people with COVID-19 who were in the hospital Wednesday was 726 and of those, 173 were in ICU.
One week ago, 728 were in the hospital and 156 were in ICU.
One month ago, 550 were in the hospital and 138 were in ICU, but back in July just under 3,500 were in the hospital and 929 were in ICU.
The number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Graham County since the start of the pandemic is now up to 977.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 37 cases of the virus were diagnosed Oct. 11-Oct 15.
Fifteen of the patients are from Safford, 10 are San Carlos Apache tribal members, nine live in Thatcher, two live in Pima and one lives in Fort Thomas.
Fourteen of the 37 people are under the age of 20.
Of the county’s 977 patients, 745 have recovered and 26 have died.
Greenlee County has recorded 66 cases since the start of the pandemic; seven of the patients have been diagnosed in the last two weeks.
Two patients have died and 57 have recovered.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 7.8 million people have contracted the virus since Jan. 21 and 215,194 have died.