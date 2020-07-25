The State of Arizona reported 3,748 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning and an additional 144 deaths.
The total number of cases statewide is now 160,041 with 3,286 deaths.
Nine more Graham County residents have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 362. Greenlee County reported five new cases Friday night, bringing the total in that county to 45.
The Graham County Health Department also reported that of the 362 patients who have gotten sick since the pandemic started, 70 have recovered and five have died. Seventeen Greenlee County patients have recovered and two have died.
Cochise County has now documented 1,363 cases. Forty-three residents have died and 941 have recovered. On Thursday, the state reported Cochise County had 1,327 patients and 38 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital was 2,758 Friday. Of those, 594 were on ventilators and 842 were in ICU.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported Friday 72,219 new COVID-19 cases and 1,113 new deaths. The total now nationwide is just over 4 million cases and 143,868 deaths.