The Arizona Department of Health Services reported no new deaths Monday and only 468 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the state, the total number of cases statewide now stands at just over 194,000 with 4,506 deaths.
Six hundred and nine Graham County residents have caught the virus since March, more than 200 have recovered so far and 21 patients have died.
Greenlee County has documented 58 cases, 42 recoveries and two deaths.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to fall. On Aug. 9, there were 1,575 people in the hospital with the virus. On Aug. 16, that number was 1,182.
The numbers on a nationwide level, however, continue to remain high.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 54,686 new cases were reported Sunday and 1,150 deaths. More than 5.3 million people have contracted the virus and 168,696 people with the virus have died.