Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday that the Arizona Department of Health Services in partnership with healthcare partners are launching the "Arizona Testing Blitz" in the hopes of increasing the number of people being tested for COVID-19. The state hopes to test 10,000-20,000 people every Saturday for the next three Saturdays.
“Arizona has placed an emphasis on ramping up testing, but we need more,” Ducey said in a news release. “As our healthcare partners develop a more reliable supply of testing materials, we’re working together to take testing availability to the next level. The Arizona Testing Blitz is just one step of many that will expand access to testing for Arizonans and provide us with better data to develop Arizona specific solutions and re-energize our economy.”
Drive-through or onsite testing will be available at various locations across the state. Arizonans can find the nearest testing location and hours of operation as well as pre-register by visiting azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz. Testing will be available to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19 and will be based on criteria set by each testing site. There are no Gila Valley locations listed for the first week of the blitz. Sites have not yet been released for the subsequent weeks.
“We know that rapidly identifying cases, conducting case follow-up, and performing contact tracing will help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “Success in these areas requires an increase in our testing capacity, and the Arizona Testing Blitz will help allow those who want to be tested, get tested. We’re appreciative of our participating partners who will provide additional testing for Arizonans over the next few weeks.”
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.