According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 3,702, up from the 3,539 cases reported Sunday. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two and Cochise has 16.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 122.
The state is reporting 43,347 have been tested, up from the 42,109 people tested as of Sunday, with 8 percent testing positive.
According to the CDC, as of Sunday there were 525,704 cases of COVID-19 nationally. On Saturday, there were 492,416. The CDC also reported 20,486 deaths. The death toll on Saturday was 18,559 deaths.