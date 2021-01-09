The number of people actively battling COVID-19 in Graham County is now up to 1,565 with the addition of 46 new diagnoses Saturday. In Greenlee County, 169 residents still have the virus out of 461 total patients.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a total of 4,012 residents have caught the virus since March and 55 have died. Greenlee County, which added five new cases to the total Friday night, has lost four residents to the virus.
Thirty-five of Graham County's new patients live in Safford and six are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe.
The State of Arizona surpassed 10,000 deaths Friday. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services' website Saturday, another 98 people have died, bringing the total to 10,036.
After adding another 11,094 patients, the state has recorded 607,345 COVID-19 cases since the start.
The U.S. has recorded just under 21 million cases and 367,652 deaths.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, deaths nationwide were 19% higher from March 15 through Dec. 5.
The New York Times, quoting the CDC, reported in December that deaths in every state of the country are higher than they would be in a normal year.
That 19% percent translated to 377,000 deaths, according to the CDC.