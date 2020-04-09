PHOENIX -- The COVID-19 outbreak is going to blow a huge billion hole in state finances.
New figures Thursday from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee show that a decline in state revenues plus additional costs to the state should leave Arizona with a $1.1 billion budget deficit by the end of the coming fiscal year. That's out of what is basically an $11.8 billion spending plan.
But the effects of the pandemic are even more dire.
The new report says that $1.1 billion deficit comes even after the state uses close to $1 billion it was expected to have left over by the end of this budget year on June 30.
There is one bright spot of sorts. The state does have about $973 million in its "rainy day'' fund, a special account set aside for emergencies.
And legislative budget staffers said there will be some relief funds coming in from the federal government.
But it also could mean that lawmakers, who until a month ago were planning way to spend what was expected to be a cash surplus, will now have to find places to cut.
And there's something else.
Even if the more immediate revenue shortfall gets addressed, whether with the rainy day fund or something else, budget analysts are predicting another $1 billion shortfall in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. That's because the number of people in the state's Medicaid program is still expected to be high. But by that point, the extra dollars the federal government is providing to help will have disappeared.
Richard Stavneak, staff director of the JLBC, acknowledged that making projections at this point is risky.
"Those virus forecasts are extremely speculative and changing weekly,'' he said. That starts with projections of the effect on Arizona.
As of Thursday, state health officials reported had 89 deaths. But Stavneak said the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is predicting that Arizona will end up with 775 deaths by the end of May.
By Memorial Day, he said, the number of deaths per day could drop to close to zero.
But that may not be the end.
"There is typically a second wave that comes,'' Stavneak said.
"The hope is we would be better prepared in terms of mitigation strategies,'' he continued. "But we're still a year out from a vaccine.''
And what that means, Stavneak continued, is that the Arizona economy, driven by income and sales taxes, could take much longer to recover.
For the moment, economists are looking at the indicators they have to make some forecasts.
Among those is that the Phoenix hotel occupancy rate fell by 71 percent in the last week of March. That affects not just the tax revenues from the hotel rooms but the fact that people are not coming to Arizona and spending money here.
At the same time, several restaurant chains have reported a 70 percent decrease in sales, even with an increase in takeout orders.
And then there's the fact that nearly a quarter million Arizonans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks. By comparison, total private sector employment in Arizona before the pandemic was about 2.5 million.
"That's just incredible,'' Stavneak said.