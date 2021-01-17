Greenlee vaccinations

Starting Monday, Jan. 18, residents of Greenlee County who are 65 or older can registered tobe vaccinated at Gila Health in Morenci, the Clifton Health Department or the Duncan Health Department.

To register, visit

visit https://www.gilahealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine and complete your online registration where you will indicate your preferred location to be vaccinated. After registering online, you will be contacted by phone to give you your scheduled time. If you are having problems registering online, please call 928-865-7512.

In order to be scheduled for vaccination at this time, an individual must:

-Be 65 years or older

-Be a Greenlee County resident

-Present a driver’s license (or proof of age and address) at the time of vaccination.