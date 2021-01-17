Arizona's COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise, but health officials are busy moving through the various vaccination phases.
Health officials in both Graham and Greenlee county are vaccinating law enforcement officers, seniors, education and childcare workers and adults with risk conditions in congregate settings.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said 1,500 residents have been vaccinated so far and another 2,000 doses are expected to arrive this week.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 60,736 Arizonans were diagnosed with the virus Jan. 11-Jan. 18 and during the same time frame, 1,124 died while battling it.
For comparison purposes, the state is reporting only 692 people have caught the flu this season.
In Graham County, 349 additional people caught the coronavirus Jan. 10-Jan. 17 and three died, while in Greenlee County, another 27 got sick and two residents died.
The total number of Graham County residents to die of COVID-19 now stands at 58 and in Greenlee County the death toll is six.
As of Sunday night, 2,640 of the 4,361 Graham County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 were still sick. In Greenlee County, 134 residents out of 491 were ill.
Graham County's positivity rate as of Dec. 27, is 36.6% compared to the state's 24.4% and Greenlee County's 30%. The state routinely runs behind when reconciling its numbers and the figures from Dec. 27 are the latest ones available.
According to the state health department, 7% of intensive care unit beds and 8% of inpatient beds were available as of Sunday.