A Safford resident over the age of 65 has become the 40th person within Graham County to die while battling COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 1,002 people are currently sick with the virus. Another 36 people were added to the list this morning. Twenty of the residents live in Safford, six are from Thatcher and four live in Pima. Another six are San Carlos Apache tribal members.
A total of 2,509 people in Graham County have caught the virus since March.
One hundred and sixty of Greenlee County's 321 COVID-19 patients remain ill. Eight patients were diagnosed Thursday. The county has lost three residents to the virus.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced another 6,983 cases this morning and 91 deaths. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 394,512 with 7,245 deaths.
As of Thursday, there were 3,482 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 809 of them are in ICU and 508 are on ventilators.
The highest number of hospitalized patients was 3,517 on July 13. That number had fallen as low as 468 on Sept. 27.
The highest number of ICU patients was 970 on July 13. That number had fallen as low as 114 on Sept. 22.
On July 16, 687 people were on ventilators and that number fell as low as 47 on Sept. 21.
More than 15 million Americans have caught the virus and 288,762 have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. In the last seven days, 16,243 have died alone.