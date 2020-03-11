ARIZONA – On Saturday, March 7, the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed an additional two presumptive positive cases of Covid-19 coronavirus.
That brings the state’s total to five cases out of the 56 people tested. Of those presumptive cases, one is suspected of being the state’s first case of community spread. On March 2, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey gave an update on the progression of the virus in the state, as well as Arizona’s preparedness level.
“Public health and safety are the most important responsibilities of state government — and we are taking this threat seriously,” Ducey said at the update conference given at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. “When it comes to our response and preparation here in Arizona, we have an outstanding team at the Arizona Department of Health Services, led by Dr. Cara Christ — and I believe there’s no one better in the country at this.”
Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, empathized with families in Arizona, saying she understood the fears and anxiety they may be feeling surrounding the spread of the coronavirus and reassured them with regards to the state’s efforts to combat it. “I can assure you that the top priority of every data-driven and evidence-based action that we take is to keep our communities and families safe, while having as minimal an impact on Arizonans’ daily lives as is possible,” she said.
Covering the basics of the virus, Christ also discussed prevention methods and, in preparation to ease the burden on the state’s medical system, suggested Arizonans make use of telemedicine where possible.
Federal response to the virus outbreak in the United States has been mired in political infighting and indecisive measures. Initial federal funding to help combat the virus from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Arizona totaled only $500,000.
Updates on the virus in Arizona are available at https://www.azdhs.gov/.