The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 706 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning and 148 deaths.
The total for the state now stands at 189,443 cases since the start of the pandemic and 4,347 deaths. Nearly 1.3 million people have been tested in Arizona and the number who have tested positive is 12.3 percent.
Graham County reported three new cases Tuesday night. Since March, there have been 559 diagnoses. Seventeen people have died and 197 have recovered.
Greenlee County remains at 58 cases. Two residents have died and 42 have recovered.
According to the state, there were 1,469 people in the hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday; on Monday there were 1,574 people hospitalized. On both Monday and Tuesday, 328 of those patients were on ventilators. The number of people in ICU increased from 510 to 519 between Monday and Tuesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 40,522 new cases Tuesday and 565 deaths. The total number of cases is now over 5 million and the number of deaths stands at 162,407.