Twenty-two additional Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of currently ill to 387.
According to the health department, 12 of the patients are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe and the rest are evenly split between Safford and Thatcher.
Of the 22 new patients, nine are 20-44 years of age, five are 45-54, four are children, three are seniors and one is 55-64.
No Greenlee County residents have been diagnosed with the virus since Oct. 25. They have 41 active cases currently.
Greenlee County has lost two patients with COVID-19 and Graham County has lost 28.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,901 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning and 45 deaths. The state hasn't reported such a large number of new cases since mid-July.
Since the pandemic started, 5,979 Arizonans with COVID-19 have lost their lives and 245,946 have caught the virus.