While Arizona saw a 17 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases July 13-July 20, Graham County experienced a 44 percent increase.
On Monday, July 13, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that Arizona had documented 123,824 cases of COVID-19 and 2,245 deaths. Graham County was at 207 cases, Greenlee 33 and Cochise County 1,062 cases.
As of Monday, July 20, Arizona had documented 145,183 cases and 2,784 deaths. Graham County was up to 298 cases, Greenlee County 40 and Cochise County 1,260.
From July 13 to July 20, Graham County lost one more resident to the virus, bringing the total to five and Cochise County lost another seven, bringing their total to 29. Greenlee County has lost one resident.
As of Monday, four people with COVID-19 were at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, said Ryan Rapier, hospital spokesman.
Since the start of the pandemic, people with COVID-19 have been transferred to other hospitals, but it’s unclear how many of those also had underlying health conditions that may have prompted the transfer, he said.
On July 13, 3,373 people were in the hospital with COVID-19, on July 20, that number was 3,084. The number of people on ICU also dropped from 936 to 886. Those on ventilators dropped too, from 671 to 622.
Gila Health Resources in Morenci is offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing on Saturday, July 25 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.Participants are asked to enter through the Family Medicine parking lot.
Nationally speaking, on July 12, the U.S. had documented more than 3.2 million cases since the start of the pandemic and 134,572 deaths. On July 19, the U.S. was just shy of 3.7 million cases and 139,659 deaths.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19. For national statistics, visit: