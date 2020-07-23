Graham County saw a 39 percent increase in COVID-19 cases from Thursday July 16 to July 23. At the same time, the number of cases statewide rose 14 percent increase.
Graham County is up to 328 cases of COVID-19 after 12 more residents tested positive for the virus Wednesday. Greenlee County has documented 39 cases. Cochise County has documented 1,311 COVID-19 cases.
Last week, Graham County had 236 cases, Greenlee County 39 and Cochise County 1,140.
On Thursday morning, the State of Arizona reported 2,335 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic was just shy of 153,000 Thursday with 3,063 deaths. Roughly 1,038,000 people had been tested and 12.5 percent were positive.
As of Wednesday, 2,966 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 851 were in intensive care. The number of patients on ventilators was 617. Exactly one week prior, 3,454 people were in the hospital and 918 of them were in intensive care. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators was 657.
Sixty-three of Graham County’s patients have recovered and five have died. According to a Mt. Graham Regional Hospital spokesman, as of Wednesday, they had three COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
Twelve of Greenlee County’s patients have recovered and one has died. Cochise County has lost 31 patients; 843 have recovered.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced just over 63,000 new cases and 1,047 deaths. The nation has documented nearly 3.9 million cases of COVID-19 and 141,677 deaths. As of last week at this time, the CDC had reported more than 3.4 million cases and just shy of 136,000 deaths.
— Eastern Arizona Courier