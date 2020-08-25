The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 859 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning and 21 deaths. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now reached 199,273 statewide with 4,792 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported statewide continue to fluctuate from day-to-day and just over 1,500 Arizonans with COVID-19 died over the course of the last month.
However, Arizona's hospital numbers continue to improve.
As of Monday, 999 people were hospitalized in Arizona with 319 in the intensive care unit and 168 on ventilators.
Last month at this time, Arizona had recorded 160,041 cases and 3,286 deaths. There were 2,758 people in the hospital and of those 842 were in the ICU and 594 were on ventilators.
Graham County has recorded 694 cases since the start of the pandemic. Three hundred and nine people have recovered and 22 have died.
At this time last month, Graham County had diagnosed 362 people with the virus and five people had died.
On Tuesday, Greenlee County remained at 58 cases and 53 of those patients have recovered. Two have died.
Last month, Greenlee County was standing at 45 cases and two deaths.
On the national level, more than 32,000 Americans with COVID-19 have died over the last month.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 5,682,491 cases and 176,223 deaths Monday. On July 25, there were 4 million cases and 143,868 deaths.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 has surpassed the top three leading causes of death in the U.S in 2018, the latest year for which final data is available. The top four causes of death that year were 1) Heart Disease (655,381); 2) Cancer (599,274); 3) Unintentional injury (167,127) and 4) Chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486).