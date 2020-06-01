According to the Arizona Department of Health Services as of Monday, 32 people from Graham County, six from Greenlee County and 76 from Cochise County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Statewide that number is 20,123.
Of those who have been diagnosed with the disease, two have died in both Graham and Cochise counties. Greenlee County reported its first death Sunday. Health officials have said the two Graham County victims had underlying health conditions. Statewide, 917 deaths have been reported.
In terms of recoveries, Cochise County is reporting 52 have been released from isolation. Greenlee County has reported two of their six patients have recovered. There have been three identified clusters so far in Graham County and officials have said most of the people from the first two clusters have recovered.
Nationally, the CDC reported 23,553 news cases and 915 news deaths on Sunday. The total number of cases nationally is 1,761,503 and 103,700 deaths.