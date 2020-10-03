Graham County has now documented 877 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Graham County Health Department, five members of the San Carlos Apache tribe, two people from Thatcher and two from Safford have been diagnosed with the virus over the last two days. Of the 877, 708 have recovered and 25 have died.
Greenlee County reported one new case Thursday night, bringing their total up to 60. Two patients are still battling the illness; two have died.
The state of Arizona reported 636 new cases Saturday and 12 deaths, bringing the state's total number of cases to 220,399 with 5,705 deaths.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 50,160 new cases Saturday and 816 new deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases documented since Jan. 21 in the U.S. now stands at more than 7.3 million. More than 208,000 people with the virus have died.