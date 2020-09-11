The Graham County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases documented since the start of the pandemic to 772.
Two of the patients are from Fort Thomas, the other three are from Pima, Safford and the San Carlos Apache tribal lands.
Of the 772 patients, 536 have recovered and 24 have died.
The highest number of patients (331) have been between 20 and 44 years of age. The next highest group (141) have been under 20 and 130 patients have been 65 and older.
The county's positivity rate is now 5.2 percent.
Greenlee County's numbers are holding steady at 58 cases, two deaths and 55 recoveries.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the positivity rate state-wide is 11.1 percent.
The state reported 521 new cases Friday and 15 deaths, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 207,523 and 5,288, respectively.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 6.3 million Americans have contracted the virus and 256,159 of them within the last week. The number of people with COVID-19 who have died is 190,262.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 has surpassed the top three leading causes of death in the U.S in 2018, the latest year for which final data is available.
The top four causes of death that year were 1) Heart Disease (655,381); 2) Cancer (599,274); 3) Unintentional injury (167,127) and 4) Chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486).