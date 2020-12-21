The number of COVID-19 patients in Arizona continues to grow as does the number of patients being hospitalized and placed in ICU and on ventilators.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported nearly 59,000 new patients were diagnosed Dec. 13-Dec. 21, including 7,748 Monday alone.
The total number of patients since the start of the pandemic stood at 461,345 Monday morning. The number of people who have died was at 7,972.
Graham County lost six residents in the week of Dec. 13-Dec. 20, bringing to 46 the total number of residents to die since the first case was diagnosed in the county last March.
As of Monday morning, 129 Greenlee County and 957 Graham County residents were battling the virus. Twenty-six Greenlee County residents were diagnosed Dec. 13-Dec. 20 and 273 Graham County residents were diagnosed Dec. 13-Dec. 21. On Sunday, there were 3,925 Arizonans hospitalized, 904 in ICU and 628 on ventilators. Only 8% of the state’s ICU and inpatient beds were available as of Sunday.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control more than 17.5 million Americans have caught the virus and 315,260 have died since Jan. 21. More than 18,000 of those who have died did so within the last week.