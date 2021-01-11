Over the last week, the State of Arizona lost its 10,000th COVID-19 patient, including five Graham County residents and one Greenlee County resident.
As of Sunday evening, 172 of Greenlee County’s 464 COVID-19 patients were still sick and 1,562 of Graham County’s 4,045 patients were battling the virus, too.
Graham County has lost 56 residents to the virus and Greenlee County has lost four since the pandemic arrived in both counties in March.
Included in Graham County’s total numbers are more than 300 prison inmates whose diagnoses were announced last week.
As of Sunday, just 8% of the state’s ICU and inpatient beds were available for use.
On Friday Governor Doug Ducey announced $65 million dollars has been given to the state by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to help with vaccine distribution.
“We want to get Arizonans vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” Ducey said in a press release on Friday. “There’s no time to waste. COVID-19 is spreading, our medical professionals are working around the clock, and Arizonans who want the vaccine deserve to get it without delay. The funding from the CDC will help amp up vaccine distribution, reach communities in need, and protect Arizonans from the virus. My thanks to the CDC for the continued support, and to our medical professionals and frontline workers who continue to step up and help others.”