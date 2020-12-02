Tiny Bonita Elementary District, which started in-person learning Aug. 17, was forced to go to distance learning Wednesday due to the number of staff and students either sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine.
Superintendent Jonathan Truschke said one third of the district's 105 students are in quarantine along with three teachers.
The district hopes to be able to return to in-person learning after the holiday break, on Jan. 4, Truschke said.
The fact the district was able to avoid distance learning for so long can be attributed to the teachers' willingness to strictly adhere to all of the safety guidelines recommended by the state and county and the maintenance staff, who put up Plexiglass barriers between the desks, he said.
"I feel pretty blessed to have made it this far," Truschke said.