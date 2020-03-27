Empty grocery shelves have become a common sight in local stores, but some businesses are stepping up to help fill the gaps.
Businesses, like La Paloma Restaurant in Solomon, are taking orders for bulk items to help keep themselves viable in a time of restrictions and shutdowns, but to help maintain the community’s food supply, also.
On Monday and Thursday afternoons, La Paloma distributes bulk food items like flour, sugar, meats and potatoes.
“I jumped right in when I saw the community was in need of these items,” said La Paloma owner Nick Tellez.
The foods are provided by La Paloma’s distributor, Shamrock Foods, and items are listed daily on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Tellez said the enterprise was going well, and would help keep La Paloma afloat while aiding the community.
“We’re constantly taking orders for bulk,” he said, adding he sold out a 100-case load of bulk foods in one day.
It was also a bustling scene on 6th Avenue in Safford Monday morning, as Shane’s Place bar owner Shane Jones filled customers’ food orders and volunteers stood ready to load goods into customers’ vehicles. Large sacks of flour, sugar, pinto beans, salt and sugar were piled high on the sidewalk, along with cases of macaroni, lard and cooking oil. A line of customers wound from the restaurant next to Shane’s Place to that same sidewalk, and more were driving up.
Jones himself was too busy helping customers to give an interview, but customer Mike Figueroa, from Thatcher, spoke for a few minutes.
“My daughter told us about this,” Figueroa said as he picked up some beans, flour, sugar and macaroni. “This is nice, being able to stock up on stuff; it’s nice that they’re doing something like this.”
Over in Pima, at the Taylor Freeze Restaurant, Alli’s Pantry is also helping the community with bulk food orders. Pantry owner Alli Goodman, daughter of Taylor Freeze owners Joe and Sheryl Goodman, said the pantry was created six years ago when she became a single mother and needed extra income. Alli Goodman said she had about 100 customers then, but now serves over 3,000 in Graham, Greenlee and Cochise Counties.
“I loved the idea of owning something that would be a benefit to the community,” she said.
On Thursday morning, she and her crew prepared customer orders.
Alli Goodman said that, in the last seven days, she had delivered over 1,200 food items including meats, dairy products, oil and frozen meals.
“In the midst of the current situation, I feel overwhelmingly blessed to own a business that greatly benefits my family and the community.”