Prison inmates making masks for guards, other ADCRR employees
As part of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry response to the evolving CDC guidelines regarding face coverings, ADCRR will be distributing fabric face coverings to all employees over the next few days. On Friday, the CDC recommended that essential staff wear non-medical cloth face coverings to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID19.
According to a news release, the face coverings are being made by inmates at Perryville, Douglas, and Florence complexes through the Arizona Correctional Industries garment program, which has been in operation for more than 30 years. The department is making enough so each employee will receive two face coverings.
Thus far, more than 8,000 face coverings have been made.
Of the 42,000-plus inmates, there are currently zero cases of COVID19. So far, 44 inmates have tested negative for COVID19, with eight COVID19 tests pending.
All employees entering Arizona prison complexes continue to undergo required health checks at each facility.
State confirms 2,575 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 73 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 2,575 from the 2,456 reported Monday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has nine.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 73.
As of Monday, there have been 33,375 people tested in the state, with 7 percent testing positive.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday there were 374,329 cases in the U.S., up from 330,891 cases Monday. It also reported 12,064 deaths up from 8,910 Monday.
There are 365,813 cases under investigation nationwide.
Gov. Ducey increases weight limits on some commercial vehicles
Governor Ducey and the Arizona Department of Transportation decided Tuesday to temporarily waive certain commercial vehicles regulations.
Under new guidelines issued by ADOT, commercial trucks with gross weights of up to 90,000 pounds will be allowed to operate without overweight permits, an increase from the current limit of 80,000 pounds. The new guidelines align with federal guidance and will help ensure Arizona’s groceries, pharmacies and medical providers remain fully supplied.
“Today’s commonsense action will help ensure that our grocery stores are stocked and that our medical professionals and emergency responders have the equipment they need to stay safe,” Ducey said. “Responding to COVID-19 is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and I’m grateful to the agencies and community partners that have stepped up to bring relief and assistance to Arizonans.”
The temporary weight limits apply to commercial vehicles that are providing direct assistance to COVID-19 relief efforts as outlined in a recent federal emergency declaration. This includes, among other essential items, medical supplies related to the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, supplies necessary for community safety and preventing the spread of COVID-19 and food and household items for emergency restocking of stores.