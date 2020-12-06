Graham County added another 29 patients to its active COVID-19 caseload Sunday.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 15 of the new patients live in Safford, nine in Thatcher and three in Pima. The remaining two patients are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe.
Of the 2,369 total patients diagnosed since March, 1,029 of them are 20-44 years of age. The next highest groups are children (496) and seniors (315).
Thirty-eight Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died and 1,298 have recovered.
Greenlee County reported four new patients Saturday night bringing the total number of actively ill to 177. Three patients have died thus far and 117 have recovered.
The number of Arizonans with COVID-19 grew by 5,376 Sunday and 25 additional deaths were reported. So far, 6,950 patients have died statewide.
Nationwide, more than 14.4 million Americans have caught the virus and 280,135 have died. The number of cases has grown by 1.3 million in the last seven days and 14,969 people have died during the last week, too.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, there were 34,200 flu-related deaths during the 2018–2019 influenza season.
To check out the differences between COVID-19 and the flu, visit this website.