State confirms 2,726 COVID-19 cases
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 2,726 cases, up from 2,575 Tuesday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has nine.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 80.
As of Wednesday, there have been 34,564 people tested in the state, with 7 percent testing positive.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday there were 395,011 cases in the U.S., up from 374,329 Tuesday. It also reported 12,754 deaths, which is up from 12,064 Tuesday.
There are 384,944 cases under investigation nationwide, up from 365,813 Tuesday.
Arizona receiving nearly $10 million to help feed low-income people
Capitol Media Services
Arizona has received $9.8 million from the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program to provide food and nutrition assistance at no cost to low-income individuals, including seniors.
The dollars come from the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. According to Gov. Doug Ducey, $7.34 million of what the state is getting will be dedicated to purchasing food and $2.5 million will help regional food banks to store and distribute food to distribution sites.
Eligibility is available to households where the gross income does not exceed 185 percent of the federal poverty level. That is $37,167 for a family of three.
Those seeking help need to provide photo identification and proof of address like a utility bill, though those who are homeless can identify the location where they stay at night.
There is no requirement for proof of income, with applicants instead required to sign a form that they meet the guidelines and that they will not sell or exchange the food they receive.
Hospitals to get paid faster by Medicaid
Capitol Media Services
Arizona hospitals will be getting money faster from the state's Medicaid program.
In an announcement Wednesday, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System said it will provide $50 million in ``accelerated hospital payments and advances.'' These involve supplemental payments to hospitals that participate in graduate medical education programs and operate trauma facilities.
According to a new release, some payments could be made this month, with additional dollars available in June, more than two months ahead of schedule.
The plan also will have Arizona use it's increase in federal matching dollars to provide an additional $5.3 million this month to ``critical access hospitals.'' These are defined as rural acute care facilities located more than a 35-mile drive from any other hospital.
Notaries are going online
Capitol Media Services
Arizonans will be able to get documents notarized on line sooner than expected.
In an executive order Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey agreed to allow for the use of ``remote online notarization'' effective this Friday as a valid witness of signatures on documents. That will help ensure that individuals needing signatures authenticated do not have to make in-person visits to a notary.
There are procedural requirements, including the use of audio-video technology and allowing the notary and signer to converse in real time as the signatures and tamper-proof seals are placed on electronic documents.
State lawmakers actually had approved the plan for online notaries last year. But it was not set to take effect until July 1.
Two inmates become first two in state prison system to test positive
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry have announced two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first inmate has been housed at a community hospital since March 27 due to several non-COVID-19 related symptoms. The inmate was found positive after having been previously tested twice with negative results while at the same community hospital where he currently remains.
ADCRR was also notified of an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Marana Community Correctional Treatment Facility operated by Management and Training Corporation. The Marana facility is a minimum-custody third-party operator under contract with ADCRR. The facility provides custody and substance abuse treatment for 500 adult male inmates.
Of the more than 42,000 ADCRR inmates, 60 have been tested, 48 have tested negative, 10 are pending and two have tested positive.