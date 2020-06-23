The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,591 new cases and 42 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the statewide totals to 58,179 cases and 1,384 dead.
As of Tuesday morning, the overall totals for local counties: Graham, 66; Greenlee, 16 and Cochise, 432.
It's unknown what the current recovery numbers are for Graham County. According to Greenlee County, seven of their patients have recovered. In Cochise County, 138 of their patients have recovered.
Nearly 590,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 8.6 percent have tested positive.
On Monday, 2,136 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 614 of them were in ICU and 386 of them were on ventilators. Sixteen percent of ICU beds were available for use Monday and 59 percent of ventilators were available.
One hundred sixty-five COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control reported 27,616 new cases Monday and 308 new deaths. The total number of cases documented since the start of the pandemic is 2,275,645. Just under 120,000 have died.