According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 3,018, up from the 2,726 cases reported Tuesday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has 11.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 89.
As of Wednesday, there have been 37,178 tested in the state, up from the 34,564 cases reported Wednesday, with 7 percent testing positive.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday there were 427,460 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. compared to 395,011 Wednesday. It also reported 14,696 deaths, up from the 12,754 deaths reported Wednesday.
There are 415,757 cases under investigation nationwide, up from 384,944 Wednesday.