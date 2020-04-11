According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 3,393, up from the 3,112 reported Friday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County remains at two and Cochise jumped to 13.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 108.
As of Saturday, there have been 40,530 tested, up from the 37,734 reported on Friday, with 8 percent testing positive.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday there were 492,416 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., up from the 459,165 cases reported Friday. It also reported 18,559 deaths, up from the 16,570 reported Friday.
There are 446,071 under investigation. The day prior it was 446,071.