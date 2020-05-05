Cisco installing public WiFi at Duncan, other libraries
Cisco is partnering with the State of Arizona to expand WiFi internet access to high-need communities across the state. Working with the Arizona State Library, Cisco will install new external wireless access points at local libraries, allowing students conducting distance learning and others to access WiFi from outside the building.
“Access to reliable internet is crucial for our rural areas and communities in need,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a news release. “Expanding WiFi access will enable more students to take part in distance learning and facilitate access to resources for those without reliable internet at home. I’m grateful to the team at Cisco for helping more Arizonans stay connected during COVID-19.”
The libraries benefitting from the Cisco donation include:
Huachuca City Public Library in Cochise County
Coolidge Public Library in Pinal County
Duncan Public Library in Greenlee County
Tolleson Public Library in Maricopa County
Mission Public Library in Pima County
In addition to this effort to provide connectivity for distance learning, the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Department of Education are collecting donated hotspots to provide students without home internet the access they need. To date, 200 hotspots have been distributed to students of:
Bisbee Unified School District
Mohawk Valley Elementary School District
Ash Fork School District
Paloma Elementary School District
Bicentennial High School District
National Teacher Day at Bashas today
Every grocery store operated by Bashas' Family of Stores across the state of Arizona -- including Bashas', AJ's Fine Foods, Food City, Eddie's Country Store and Bashas' Diné Markets -- will offer a 10 percent discount to teachers today in honor of it being National Teacher Day.
COVID-19 cases in Arizona stand at 9,305
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 9,305. That number was 8,919 Monday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 20, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 39 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 39 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 25 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 395. On Monday it was 362. That equals 5.49 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 20. That happened on April 19. ADHS reported 11 deaths on April 27, seven deaths on April 28, 10 on the 29th and nine on April 30. Four deaths have been recorded so far for May 1 and May 2.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 88,260. On Monday that number was 85,253. The percentage that have tested positive is 8 percent.
According to the latest CDC numbers, labs had confirmed 1,152,372 since Jan. 22. The CDC is also reporting 1,829 more deaths. The death toll stands at 67,456, an increase of 1,719 over Sunday's numbers.