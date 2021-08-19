A Clifton resident in their 80s has become the 11th person in Greenlee County to die of COVID-19.
According to the Greenlee County Health Department, 67 people throughout the county are currently battling the virus, including 10 who were diagnosed Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, 675 Greenlee County residents have caught the virus.
Of those who have died, four have been from the Duncan area, five have been from Clifton and two lived in the Morenci area.
As of Thursday, 33.8% of Greenlee County's residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The largest group to be vaccinated are those 55 and older. According to the state health department, 55.5% of people 55-64 have received the vaccine and 70.5% of people 65 and older have done the same.
Gila Health Resources is holding a walk-in COVID vaccine event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Morenci Club Lounge for anyone 12 and older.
This page contains all of Eastern Arizona Courier & Copper Era’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
