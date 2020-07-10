The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 44 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday morning and 4,221 new cases.
On Thursday, the state had reported 75 new deaths and 4,057 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 184 cases, Greenlee County 29 and Cochise County 980.
Forty-three of Graham County's patients have recovered and three have died. Twelve of Greenlee's patients have recovered and one has died. In Cochise County, 538 have recovered and 20 have died.
Nearly 117,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Arizona and 2,082 people have died.
More than 860,000 have been tested for the virus and 11.7 percent have tested positive.
On Thursday, 3,432 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 876 of them were in intensive care. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators was 615.
Eleven percent of the state's ICU beds were available on Thursday; 49 percent of the ventilators were available.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 65,000 new cases and 991 new deaths Thursday. The U.S. has documented more than 3 million cases since the start of the pandemic and 132,056 deaths.
Canyonlands Healthcare is holding a free COVID-19 testing blitz on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Greenlee County South Annex Building, 1684 Fairgrounds Road in Duncan.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.