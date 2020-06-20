The State of Arizona reported 3,109 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths Saturday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the total number of cases documented since the start of the pandemic is 49,798. The number of people who have died is 1,338.
Graham County jumped three cases to 61. Greenlee County remains at 14 and Cochise County jumped 30 cases to 362.
Nearly 550,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 8 percent have tested positive.
On Friday, 1,938 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 546 of them were in ICU and 368 of them were on ventilators. Only 15 percent of ICU beds were available for use Friday and 57 percent of ventilators were available. Two months ago, 72 percent were available.
One hundred and seventy-eight COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control reported just over 23,000 new cases and over 700 new deaths Friday. The total number of cases nationwide is 2,178,710 and the number of deaths was 118,365.