The State of Arizona reported 2,519 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths Thursday.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the total number of cases documented since the start of the pandemic is 43,443. The number of people who have died is 1,271.
The state has confirmed 58 cases in Graham County, 13 in Greenlee County and 267 in Cochise County.
Exactly one week ago, Cochise County had documented 171 cases and 14 of them had been hospitalized at some point, six of them in ICU. As of Thursday, 28 had been hospitalized at some point, 11 of them in ICU.
One hundred and forty people in Graham County are awaiting test results and 17 people are waiting in Greenlee County.
More than 517,666 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 7.5 percent have tested positive.
On Wednesday, 1,667 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 540 of them were in ICU and 341 of them were on ventilators. Only 16 percent of ICU beds were available for use Wednesday and 60 percent of ventilators were available. Two months ago, 72 percent were available.
One hundred and forty-eight COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 28,000 new cases and over 700 new deaths Wednesday. The total number of cases nationwide is 2,132,321 and the number of deaths was 116,862.